Phoenix, Arizona – During a recent game, Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury showcased her exceptional basketball skills, leading the team with an impressive performance that has many considering her for MVP honors.

Known for her infectious smile, Thomas has a deep understanding of the game and a unique ability to empower her teammates. At just 33 years old, she is performing at a level that surprises many, averaging 1.14 points per scoring attempt without relying heavily on free throws or three-point shots.

In a recent interview, Thomas discussed her playmaking abilities, explaining how she quickly analyzes opponents’ defenses and creates opportunities for her teammates. Her high basketball IQ allows her to make significant plays without always needing the ball in hand, utilizing screens and rolling to catch defenders off guard.

As the Mercury adapt to a faster pace of play with four new rookies, Thomas has stepped up as the driving force behind this transition. She leads the team after turnovers, sprinting up the court and guiding her teammates into scoring positions.

Her playmaking is evident in her assist totals; Thomas is on the verge of breaking the WNBA record for the most assists in a single season after tying Courtney Vandersloot‘s previous record of 121 threes.

Teammate DeWanna Bonner praised Thomas’s work ethic and leadership. “She sets the standard for our team and we try to follow,” Bonner said, highlighting her dedication both on and off the court. Thomas’s commitment to practice and training exemplifies her role as a leader and motivator for the team.

Beyond her statistics, Thomas finds joy in facilitating her teammates’ success, often citing inspirations such as Steve Nash and Nikola Jokic. Their playing styles resonate with her as she strives to make those around her better.

As the Mercury continue to improve, Thomas’s impact on the game remains undeniable. With her focus on creating scoring opportunities and her leadership qualities, she is poised for a historic season.