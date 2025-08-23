Alyssa Thomas Makes History Despite Mercury’s Loss to Aces

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Alyssa Thomas made history on August 21, 2025, even as the Phoenix Mercury suffered a tough defeat to the Las Vegas Aces, losing 83-61 at home. Thomas played a crucial role, contributing significantly on both ends of the court despite her team’s overall struggles.

The Mercury had a challenging night shooting, hitting only 22 of their 71 attempts from the field for a meager 31.0 percent. Their three-point shooting was also lacking, as they converted just six of 32 shots from beyond the arc. In contrast, the Aces saw standout performances from their players, including bench guard Dana Evans, who scored 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting, leading to a game-high plus-22 rating.

Amidst the defeat, Thomas showcased her talents as both the team’s offensive leader and primary defender against reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson. She finished the game with 17 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, marking her 100th career double-double. This achievement puts her in an exclusive group of eight players in WNBA history who have reached the double-double milestone.

This elite club includes legends such as Tina Charles (199), Sylvia Fowles (193), Lisa Leslie (157), Candace Parker (154), A’ja Wilson (117), Nneka Ogwumike (115), and Jonquel Jones (100). Notably, all members of this group have won an MVP award except for Thomas, emphasizing her remarkable achievements in the league.

Despite the accolades, Thomas remains focused on her team’s success. She expressed her desire to help the Mercury win a championship in 2025. At 33 years old, she is enjoying a career year, averaging 16.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.9 assists through 30 games in her first season with the Mercury. Her performance has been exceptional, with a career-best efficiency rating of 57.5.

While MVP honors may seem elusive this season, particularly with A’ja Wilson making a strong push, Thomas’s impressive contributions have revitalized the Mercury, positioning them as a competitive team in the league.