Alyssa Thomas Makes WNBA History with Three Straight Triple-Doubles
PHOENIX, Arizona — Alyssa Thomas made history Thursday night by becoming the first player in WNBA history to record three consecutive triple-doubles. She achieved this milestone in the Phoenix Mercury‘s 90-65 victory over the Indiana Fever, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Thomas secured her 19th career triple-double, leaving her with a staggering 41 points, 33 rebounds, and 32 assists over her past three games. She credited her teammates for the achievement. “A lot of credit to my teammates. They helped me get this one tonight,” Thomas said. “Just a huge honor.”
The win marked the Mercury’s third straight victory, improving their record to 19-11, equaling last season’s total. This time, Thomas not only made history but also contributed significantly in a game that showcased the Mercury’s growing cohesion and resilience despite earlier challenges this season.
Thomas has dominated the league since joining in 2014, having logged 19 triple-doubles throughout her career—15 with the Connecticut Sun and four with Phoenix. Her achievement dwarfs the next closest player, Sabrina Ionescu, who has only four.
Coach Nate Tibbetts praised Thomas’s leadership and consistent performance. “She’s been overlooked her whole career on how great she is. Just the way that she plays is special,” Tibbetts said. “AT is an unbelievable player.”
The Mercury’s lead had shrunk to nine points early in the third quarter before they answered with a tremendous 14-0 run, solidifying their advantage. Teammate Kahleah Copper expressed her admiration for Thomas, stating, “They don’t call her ‘The Engine’ for no reason. She really is what gets our team going.”
As the MVP conversation heats up, Thomas’s performance solidifies her spot among the league’s elite. “To win the MVP, you’ve got to be one of the better teams in this league, and I think we’ve proven that,” Tibbetts added.
The Mercury will face the Fever again on September 2 for the final matchup of the regular season, with both teams eager to make their mark.
