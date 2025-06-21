Alyssa Thomas Reaches 4,000 Career Points in Mercury’s Win

Phoenix, Arizona – Alyssa Thomas achieved a significant milestone in her basketball career on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, as she scored her 4,000th career point during the Phoenix Mercury‘s 83-75 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

The Mercury, currently showcasing one of the best records in the WNBA at 9-4, recognized Thomas’ achievement on social media with a celebratory post. “Power. Persistence. Pure Buckets,” the team wrote. “4,000 career points for The Engine!”

In this game, Thomas not only reached a personal record by scoring 14 points, but she also contributed significantly with eight rebounds and 11 assists. This game marked her first confrontation against the Sun since she was traded to the Mercury after 11 seasons with the Sun.

Originally drafted by the New York Liberty with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, Thomas quickly made her mark, spending over a decade with the Sun before joining the Mercury in a notable offseason move.

Before Wednesday’s game, Thomas had an impressive average of 14.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game, shooting 52.5 percent from the field. Her performance alongside Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally forms a new power trio for the Mercury, a combination the team has been eager to unleash despite injury setbacks.

In their latest outing, the three combined for 39 of the team’s total points, helping to solidify their positioning as a strong contender in the league this season.

As a five-time All-Star, Thomas continues to be a central figure in shaping the future of the Mercury.