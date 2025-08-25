Alyssa Thompson Leads Angel City to First Win Since May

LOS ANGELES, California — Angel City FC secured their first victory since May with a thrilling win over the Orlando Pride on Thursday night. The match, filled with tension and excitement, saw Alyssa Thompson scoring a late-game goal that clinched the 1-0 result for Angel City.

The game remained scoreless until deep into the second half. Riley Tiernan took a shot from inside the box that deflected to Thompson, who skillfully maneuvered around pressure from Orlando’s Marta. Thompson shot the ball, which deflected off a Pride defender, leaving goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse with no chance to save it as it sailed into the upper corner of the net.

In celebration, Thompson referenced a popular meme, playfully engaging with her teammates before being mobbed in joyous celebration. “This win means the world to us,” Thompson said after the match. “We’ve been working hard, and to finally get the three points feels amazing.” Christen Press, Thompson’s mentor and fellow teammate, expressed her pride, stating that Thompson has shown tremendous growth this season.

With the victory, Angel City moves closer to playoff contention, currently standing just outside the playoff line. They are tied on points with the teams ranked eighth and ninth, but sit lower on goal differential. Meanwhile, the Orlando Pride’s struggles continue, as they remain winless since June, now facing pressure as they prepare for upcoming matches.

This triumph for Angel City carries significant implications for their playoff hopes, and all eyes will be on them as they look to maintain their momentum in the tightly contested league.