Business
Amaero Partners with Auburn University for Aerospace Powder Development
Melbourne, Australia – Amaero International Ltd has announced a partnership with Auburn University’s National Center for Additive Manufacturing Excellence (NCAME). This collaboration focuses on the technical development of metal powders, specifically the successful qualification of Amaero’s C103 and Ti64 powders to meet Velo3D’s standards.
As a result of this development, Amaero has received initial purchase orders from Velo3D for 1,000 kilograms of these specialized powders. The materials will play a crucial role in supporting aerospace and defense projects, further establishing Amaero’s standing in the additive manufacturing industry.
“We are excited about this collaboration and the orders we have received from Velo3D,” said a spokesperson for Amaero. “This achievement demonstrates our capabilities in producing high-quality metal powders that meet industry standards.”
The latest analyst rating for Amaero International is a Buy, with a price target set at A$0.60. The company has a current market capitalization of A$290.2 million and an average trading volume of 598,157 shares.
Amaero specializes in advanced metal powder production, relying on gas atomization technology to produce cost-effective powders for diverse applications including aerospace and defense.
