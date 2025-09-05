Amanda Anisimova Aces Comeback Against Iga Swiatek at US Open

NEW YORK — Amanda Anisimova turned heartbreak into triumph on Wednesday at the US Open, defeating Iga Swiatek, the No. 2 seed, 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinals. This victory came just 53 days after Anisimova suffered a devastating loss to Swiatek in the Wimbledon finals, where she lost 6-0, 6-0.

After her Wimbledon defeat, Anisimova, 24, expressed determination to improve. “I always believe in myself, so I hope to be back here one day,” she said in July. As the match unfolded at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the crowd rallied behind Anisimova, creating a vibrant atmosphere that fueled her performance.

The match began with Anisimova broken in the first game, echoing her struggles at Wimbledon. However, she quickly regained her composure, breaking Swiatek in return. The first set showcased Anisimova’s aggressive gameplay, as she notched 13 winners and showed remarkable defense.

“Playing here is so freaking special, and I’ve been having the run of my life here,” Anisimova said after her win. “I feel like I worked so hard to try and turn around from Wimbledon.”

Swiatek, who initially dominated the match by winning the first two games of the second set, was soon overwhelmed as Anisimova bounced back to take control. Anisimova’s focused mindset and strong serves led her to seize six of the next seven games, culminating in a commanding victory.

Back in July, Anisimova reflected on her loss, stating a phone call with a friend helped lift her spirits after the match. She took time off to rejuvenate, spending time with her family and taking a beach trip before her return to competitive tennis.

Following Wednesday’s match, Anisimova is expected to reach a career-high ranking of No. 5 in the WTA standings. She will face Naomi Osaka in the semifinals, marking her third career appearance at this stage in a major tournament.

“Today is definitely the most meaningful victory I’ve had in my life,” Anisimova said, celebrating her comeback triumph.