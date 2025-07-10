Amanda Anisimova Reaches Wimbledon Semifinals, Celebrates with Nephew

London, England — Amanda Anisimova made a triumphant return to major competition, securing her spot in the Wimbledon semifinals with a 6-1, 7-6(9) victory over Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday.

The win marked Anisimova’s first appearance in a grand slam semifinal since 2019, a remarkable comeback for the 23-year-old American. After clinching the match, she dropped to her knees on the grass, overwhelmed with joy.

“It’s been an extraordinary year for me,” Anisimova said during her on-court interview. “So many highs. It’s just been such a ride, and I’ve been enjoying every step of the way.” The semifinal will be a significant challenge as she faces world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, against whom she has a head-to-head advantage of 5-3.

Reflecting on her year, Anisimova emphasized the importance of her break from tennis due to mental health struggles. In May 2023, she announced her decision to step back, stating, “I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. At this point, my priority is my mental well-being.” Since her return, she has rebuilt her ranking from No. 442 in early 2024 to a current career-high of No. 12.

“It was just something that I needed to do for myself,” Anisimova said regarding her hiatus. “I finally found my game and my confidence.” Anisimova’s journey back has seen her achieve multiple accolades this year, including her first WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Ladies Open.

After her quarterfinal win, Anisimova celebrated with her nephew, Jaxon, who was visiting from the United States. He turned 4 on Thursday, and it was his first time watching her play, adding to the special moment. “I’m just super grateful that they flew in and got to experience this with me,” she said.

As Anisimova prepares for her next match, she is undoubtedly keen to continue her outstanding form at Wimbledon.