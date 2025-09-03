Sports
Amanda Anisimova Upsets Iga Świątek at U.S. Open Quarterfinals
Flushing Meadows, New York — In a stunning upset, America’s Amanda Anisimova (8) defeated six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Świątek (2) in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, during the quarterfinals of the 2025 U.S. Open on September 3.
This victory marks Anisimova’s revenge for the devastating loss she faced against Świątek in the Wimbledon final earlier this summer. The match took place under the bright lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium where Anisimova embraced the crowd’s support, demonstrating exceptional skill and poise throughout the contest.
“I was really focused today and just tried to play my game,” Anisimova said post-match, reflecting on her performance. “It feels amazing to turn the tables after Wimbledon.”
In the first quarterfinal match of the day, Félix Auger-Aliassime (25) also made headlines by rallying from a set down to win against Alex de Minaur (8) with a score of 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5, 7-6(4). This match showcased Auger-Aliassime’s determined spirit and fighting back against de Minaur’s solid play.
Meanwhile, two-time U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka (23) is set to face Karolína Muchová (11) at 7 p.m. ET, followed by defending champion Jannik Sinner (1) taking on compatriot Lorenzo Musetti (10).
The atmosphere surrounding Arthur Ashe Stadium has been electric, filled with anticipation as spectators await further thrilling matches in the tournament.
