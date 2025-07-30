Entertainment
Amanda Batula Celebrates Birthday with Friends and Heartfelt Messages
NEW YORK, NY — Amanda Batula, a cast member of the popular reality series Summer House, celebrated her birthday on July 24 with a heartfelt tribute from her friend and fellow reality star, Paige DeSorbo.
Paige took to her Instagram Stories to share a playful photo of Amanda, who donned a white tube top, red patent leather pants, and gold heels, while carrying a black YSL bag. In the photo, Amanda is seen playfully sticking her tongue out with her eyes closed. Paige captioned the image, “Happy birthday to the coolest,” while tagging Amanda.
The friendship between Amanda and Paige has grown since Paige joined the Summer House cast. The two have often supported each other through various milestones in their careers. Recently, Paige commended Amanda on her stylish outfits, commenting “So chic” on one of Amanda’s posts earlier this month.
After Paige announced in June 2025 that she would leave the show following Season 9, Amanda expressed her feelings about the news. During an appearance on the podcast Trading Secrets, she mentioned that it would be an adjustment not to have Paige around next season.
Amanda has continually supported Paige’s career aspirations. In March, Amanda celebrated Paige’s achievements, sharing a photo of her on the red carpet and reflecting on how far they have come since their first meeting seven years ago. “I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you are and as always can’t wait to see what you do next,” Amanda said.
With strong bonds and heartfelt celebrations, Amanda Batula placed emphasis on friendship as she celebrated another year of life.
Recent Posts
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal