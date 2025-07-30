Amanda Batula Celebrates Birthday with Friends and Heartfelt Messages

NEW YORK, NY — Amanda Batula, a cast member of the popular reality series Summer House, celebrated her birthday on July 24 with a heartfelt tribute from her friend and fellow reality star, Paige DeSorbo.

Paige took to her Instagram Stories to share a playful photo of Amanda, who donned a white tube top, red patent leather pants, and gold heels, while carrying a black YSL bag. In the photo, Amanda is seen playfully sticking her tongue out with her eyes closed. Paige captioned the image, “Happy birthday to the coolest,” while tagging Amanda.

The friendship between Amanda and Paige has grown since Paige joined the Summer House cast. The two have often supported each other through various milestones in their careers. Recently, Paige commended Amanda on her stylish outfits, commenting “So chic” on one of Amanda’s posts earlier this month.

After Paige announced in June 2025 that she would leave the show following Season 9, Amanda expressed her feelings about the news. During an appearance on the podcast Trading Secrets, she mentioned that it would be an adjustment not to have Paige around next season.

Amanda has continually supported Paige’s career aspirations. In March, Amanda celebrated Paige’s achievements, sharing a photo of her on the red carpet and reflecting on how far they have come since their first meeting seven years ago. “I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you are and as always can’t wait to see what you do next,” Amanda said.

With strong bonds and heartfelt celebrations, Amanda Batula placed emphasis on friendship as she celebrated another year of life.