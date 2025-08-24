Amanda Bynes Reveals Fuller Lips After Cosmetic Procedure

Los Angeles, CA – Amanda Bynes debuted her new look on social media, showing off fuller lips after undergoing a controversial cosmetic procedure. The 39-year-old actress revealed the news to her followers via Instagram stories on Friday.

Bynes posted a short video while on her way to her next destination, showcasing her enhanced lips. In the clip, she wore a white halter top and had her hair pulled back. She captioned the reel with a shoutout to @body.byem, the Los Angeles-based business that performed her lip fillers.

This is not the first time Bynes has spoken publicly about cosmetic procedures. Earlier this year, she opened up about her weight loss journey, sharing her plan to use Ozempic to aid her efforts. In June, she expressed excitement about the drug, stating, ‘Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome.’

In addition to lip fillers, Bynes has discussed previous cosmetic enhancements. She had a procedure earlier this year to remove excess skin from her eyelids, which she described on social media as ‘one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence.’

Her recent transformations have sparked discussions around body confidence and self-image. Bynes has been candid about her struggles with self-esteem, particularly after starring in films that led to her feeling insecure about her appearance.

In 2018, during an interview, she recalled how her body insecurities developed while filming the 2006 comedy ‘She's The Man.’ ‘When the movie came out and I saw it, I went into a deep depression for 4-6 months because I didn’t like how I looked,’ she shared.

Despite her past challenges, Bynes is now embracing her new look and continues to share her journey with her followers on social media.