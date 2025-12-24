Amanda Bynes Reveals 28-Pound Weight Loss Journey with Ozempic

Los Angeles, CA – Amanda Bynes is celebrating a significant milestone in her health journey after reportedly losing 28 pounds through the use of the GLP-1 medication, Ozempic. On December 22, the 39-year-old actress shared a paparazzi photo on Instagram, detailing her weight loss progress and expressing her excitement.

In the post, Bynes mentioned, “I usually don’t like paparazzi pictures bc I was 180lbs but now I’ve lost 28lbs on Ozempic! I’m down to 152lbs. I know I still look big but this photo is really inspiring to me!” Dressed in a Lady Gaga graphic t-shirt and baggy jeans, she appeared confident while showcasing her journey.

Bynes first announced her decision to use Ozempic in June 2025, stating, “Oh, I’m going on Ozempic. So excited. I’m 173 now so I hope to get down to like 130, which would be awesome so I look better in paparazzi pictures.” In follow-up posts, she shared a desire to lose more weight, indicating her goal was to shed over 40 pounds.

In a March 2024 Instagram update, she candidly spoke about her struggles with weight gain due to depression, saying, “I’ve gained over 20lbs in the past few months from being depressed. I’m doing a lot better now and have learned to do opposite action when I don’t feel like working out or eating clean.”

Despite facing numerous challenges throughout her career, including mental health struggles, Bynes has made strides in turning her life around. Following a period of retirement from acting due to her issues with substance abuse, she has focused on her health and well-being. She even earned an associate degree in merchandise product development, moving towards a career in fashion design.

As Bynes continues to prioritize her health, she hopes her journey will inspire others facing similar struggles. Bynes is undoubtedly looking to inspire change and positivity through her experiences and the progress she has made.