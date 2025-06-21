Amanda Bynes Seen in Rare Solo Outing After OnlyFans Announcement

Calabasas, California — Amanda Bynes was spotted looking downcast during a rare solo outing on Thursday at Erewhon, a luxury grocery store. The 39-year-old actress, who has recently started her journey on the X-rated subscription platform OnlyFans, wore a light grey hoodie and black skinny jeans.

Bynes was seen carrying a brown paper bag from the store along with a pink Elfbar vape. Her signature blonde hair was styled with the sides pinned up, reminiscent of a mullet, complemented by minimal makeup.

Weeks prior, Bynes revealed her plans to utilize her OnlyFans account as a way to connect with fans and share experiences from her time at Nickelodeon. An insider described her venture as a ‘career renaissance,’ enabling her to share stories and showcase her fashion designs.

In an announcement on April 2025, Bynes stated she would not share ‘sleazy’ content but aimed to create a platform for communication with her supporters. She charges fans over $50 monthly for access to her content, which currently features mirror selfies.

Despite past struggles with mental health and substance abuse, Bynes is focused on this new chapter of her life. A source close to her mentioned, ‘Amanda doesn’t care if friends won’t like that she is doing this; she is looking to change course on how she has lived her life.’ She graduated with an Associate of Arts degree in fashion design from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2014.

Bynes’ recent appearance is particularly notable after a tumultuous period in her life, including a highly publicized breakdown in the early 2010s and a legal conservatorship that lasted for nearly nine years, ending in 2022. Observers noted her despondent demeanor during the outing, raising questions about her current state of mind.

The actress has had a complex relationship with the entertainment industry, especially following reports of a ‘toxic environment’ at Nickelodeon, where she rose to fame as a child star. She aims to share insights and personal experiences about her past through her new platform, offering a glimpse into the challenges faced during her earlier years.