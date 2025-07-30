Entertainment
Amanda Knox’s Story Revealed in Upcoming Hulu Series
Los Angeles, CA — Amanda Knox is ready to share her story in a new limited series titled “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.” The series premieres on August 20, 2025, with two episodes available to stream on Hulu, followed by weekly releases until the finale on October 1.
Actress and producer, whose name was omitted in the original announcement, portrays Knox, who stated in the series trailer, “Many people think they know my story. But now, finally, it’s my turn to tell it.” The series aims to provide an insight into Knox’s life, covering the period from her murder accusation in Perugia, Italy, to the present day.
The show primarily focuses on Knox’s wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and the subsequent 16 years she spent fighting for her freedom. The trailer raises the question of truth, asking, “Does truth exist if no one believes it?”
Van Patten adds, “For 15 years, I’ve been defined by something that I didn’t do.” The supporting cast includes Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico, and Roberta Mattei.
KJ Steinberg, known for her work on “This Is Us,” serves as the executive producer. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company. Other executive producers include Warren Littlefield and Amanda Knox herself, alongside director Michael Uppendahl.
Recent Posts
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Rays Trade Jansen as Deadline Approaches
- Padres Acquire All-Star Nestor Cortes from Brewers Amid Trade Deadline Moves
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Retirement in Rumor-filled Villages, Florida
- Blue Jays Seek Reinforcements as Trade Deadline Approaches
- Sierra Ferrell Enchants Fargo Audience with Captivating Concert
- Trump slams Sen. Hawley over bipartisan stock trading ban proposal