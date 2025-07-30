Amanda Knox’s Story Revealed in Upcoming Hulu Series

Los Angeles, CA — Amanda Knox is ready to share her story in a new limited series titled “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.” The series premieres on August 20, 2025, with two episodes available to stream on Hulu, followed by weekly releases until the finale on October 1.

Actress and producer, whose name was omitted in the original announcement, portrays Knox, who stated in the series trailer, “Many people think they know my story. But now, finally, it’s my turn to tell it.” The series aims to provide an insight into Knox’s life, covering the period from her murder accusation in Perugia, Italy, to the present day.

The show primarily focuses on Knox’s wrongful conviction for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, and the subsequent 16 years she spent fighting for her freedom. The trailer raises the question of truth, asking, “Does truth exist if no one believes it?”

Van Patten adds, “For 15 years, I’ve been defined by something that I didn’t do.” The supporting cast includes Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico, and Roberta Mattei.

KJ Steinberg, known for her work on “This Is Us,” serves as the executive producer. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company. Other executive producers include Warren Littlefield and Amanda Knox herself, alongside director Michael Uppendahl.