Sports
Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor to Face Off for Historic Trilogy Fight
New York, NY — Amanda Serrano will face Katie Taylor in a highly anticipated third boxing match at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 11, 2025. This event marks the first all-women’s boxing card in history, generating considerable excitement among fans and pundits alike.
The fight will be broadcast live on Netflix, ensuring a large audience will witness the action. Taylor, currently holding a 2-0 record against Serrano from their previous encounters, aims to maintain her dominance, while Serrano seeks redemption.
The significance of the event goes beyond the personal rivalry. Seventeen world titles will be contested, setting a new Guinness World Record for the number of titles on the line during a women’s boxing event. This reflects the growing recognition and support for women’s boxing.
In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner will defend her undisputed super featherweight title against Spain’s Jennifer Miranda. This fight is noteworthy as it marks Miranda’s chance to become the first Spanish woman to compete for an undisputed world title.
Miranda expressed her emotions before flying to New York, saying, “This is something big for our country. I’ve fought hard for this sport to be recognized in Spain.” The all-women’s card promises to create lasting impressions and inspire future generations of female athletes.
Fans can catch the action starting at 8 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Netflix. As the boxing world eagerly awaits, this event is poised to leave an indelible mark on sports history.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender