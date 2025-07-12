Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor to Face Off for Historic Trilogy Fight

New York, NY — Amanda Serrano will face Katie Taylor in a highly anticipated third boxing match at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 11, 2025. This event marks the first all-women’s boxing card in history, generating considerable excitement among fans and pundits alike.

The fight will be broadcast live on Netflix, ensuring a large audience will witness the action. Taylor, currently holding a 2-0 record against Serrano from their previous encounters, aims to maintain her dominance, while Serrano seeks redemption.

The significance of the event goes beyond the personal rivalry. Seventeen world titles will be contested, setting a new Guinness World Record for the number of titles on the line during a women’s boxing event. This reflects the growing recognition and support for women’s boxing.

In the co-main event, Alycia Baumgardner will defend her undisputed super featherweight title against Spain’s Jennifer Miranda. This fight is noteworthy as it marks Miranda’s chance to become the first Spanish woman to compete for an undisputed world title.

Miranda expressed her emotions before flying to New York, saying, “This is something big for our country. I’ve fought hard for this sport to be recognized in Spain.” The all-women’s card promises to create lasting impressions and inspire future generations of female athletes.

Fans can catch the action starting at 8 p.m. ET, with streaming available on Netflix. As the boxing world eagerly awaits, this event is poised to leave an indelible mark on sports history.