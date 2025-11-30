Entertainment
Amanda Seyfried Discusses Life on Her Farm with Ben Mankiewicz
NEW YORK, NY — Actor Amanda Seyfried welcomed CBS host Ben Mankiewicz to her farm in upstate New York for an in-depth discussion about her life and career. The conversation will air on CBS News Sunday Morning.
During the visit, Seyfried shared insights into her experiences on and off screen. She revealed how the serene environment of her farm provides a balance to her busy Hollywood life. “This place gives me peace and perspective,” Seyfried said.
The episode also features segments on other notable personalities. Director James Cameron gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at his illustrious career, including highlights from films like “Titanic” and “Avatar.”
In addition, the broadcast highlights the charitable efforts of the iconic rock band Metallica. Host Luke Burbank explores their contributions to helping those in need.
Moreover, Lee Cowan profiles Jesse Dufton, a blind rock climber whose achievements inspire many. “Every climb is a new adventure,” Dufton stated passionately.
Other segments include a tribute to Paul Cézanne in Aix-en-Provence, France, and discussions about the legacy of Architectural Digest with featured guests Liev Schreiber and Marc Jacobs.
CBS News Sunday Morning airs Sundays from 9:00 to 10:30 AM ET on the CBS Television Network and is available for streaming on Paramount+.
