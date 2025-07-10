Amateur Golfer Woad Eyes LPGA Card After Major Win in Ireland

Dubai, UAE – Amateur golfer Alex Woad won her first professional title at the KPMG Women’s Irish Open last Sunday, but she plans to continue competing as an amateur during this week’s prestigious LPGA major tournament.

The 21-year-old, currently ranked as the world’s No. 1 amateur, achieved a commanding six-shot victory in Ireland. Despite her success, Woad is not ready to turn professional just yet, indicating her long-term goals in the sport. “No, I’m not tempted to turn pro yet,” she said in an interview with the Ladies European Tour (LET).

With the LPGA’s new LEAP program, Woad is on the brink of earning her LPGA card. To qualify, she must accumulate 20 points over the season. While she did not receive any points from her win in Ireland, Woad is just two points shy of her goal.

If Woad secures a top-25 finish this week at the Amundi Evian Championship in France, she will earn an additional two points. Achieving this would give her the necessary points for a card that would enable her to compete in the LPGA for the remainder of the 2025 season and all of 2026. A made cut at the Evian Championship would also earn her one point.

Additionally, Woad has a chance to accumulate points at the upcoming AIG Women's British Open, where she finished in the top 10 last year. If she fails to secure points by the end of these events, she can still lock in her LPGA card following the U.S. Women’s Amateur in August based on her standing in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Woad’s success comes amid a field filled with other amateur talents, including 2024 AJGA Rolex Player of the Year Gianna Clemente and 2025 NCAA champion Maria Jose Marin. In her junior season, Woad secured two wins at Florida State University and consistently finished among the top competitors until the NCAA Championship.

The competition continues to heat up as Woad aims to solidify her ranking and ultimately earn her LPGA card. “I’m just focused on playing my best and see where it takes me,” she stated.