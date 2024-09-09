Connect with us

Entertainment

The Amazing Race Australia 2024: Mother and Son Duo Eliminated

Published

14 hours ago

on

The Amazing Race Australia 2024 Contestants

The Amazing Race Australia has introduced a new celebrity series in 2024, featuring 11 teams competing to reach the final pitstop and secure $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Unfortunately, not all teams can emerge victorious. The mother and son duo was the first team to be eliminated from this season.

During the competition, the pair faced difficulty in recreating a salsa dance. Rather than attempting the challenge again, they decided to take a 30-minute time penalty, a decision that ultimately cost them their spot in the race.

Reality television stars Cyrelle Paule and Eden Dally would have been sent home after arriving last at the first pitstop. However, in a surprising turn of events, they were saved at the last moment when another team was unable to compete, leading to their elimination.

Proud mother Julie expressed her enjoyment of the experience, sharing that she had a great time bonding with her son. Luke humorously noted that they might have performed better if they had chosen the sandwich challenge instead of the dancing.

“We’re representing our charity. They provide food and shelter to Indigenous women in Sydney and do amazing work,” Luke stated, highlighting the cause they were supporting during the competition.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.