The Amazing Race Australia 2024: Mother and Son Duo Eliminated

The Amazing Race Australia has introduced a new celebrity series in 2024, featuring 11 teams competing to reach the final pitstop and secure $100,000 for their chosen charity.

Unfortunately, not all teams can emerge victorious. The mother and son duo was the first team to be eliminated from this season.

During the competition, the pair faced difficulty in recreating a salsa dance. Rather than attempting the challenge again, they decided to take a 30-minute time penalty, a decision that ultimately cost them their spot in the race.

Reality television stars Cyrelle Paule and Eden Dally would have been sent home after arriving last at the first pitstop. However, in a surprising turn of events, they were saved at the last moment when another team was unable to compete, leading to their elimination.

Proud mother Julie expressed her enjoyment of the experience, sharing that she had a great time bonding with her son. Luke humorously noted that they might have performed better if they had chosen the sandwich challenge instead of the dancing.

“We’re representing our charity. They provide food and shelter to Indigenous women in Sydney and do amazing work,” Luke stated, highlighting the cause they were supporting during the competition.