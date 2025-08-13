Amazon Aims for $5 Trillion Valuation by 2030 with AI Growth Strategy

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon, currently valued at around $2.36 trillion, is working towards becoming a $5 trillion company by 2030. The ambitious goal hinges on sustained double-digit growth across its core businesses, particularly in e-commerce, advertising, and cloud services.

CEO Andy Jassy highlighted during a recent earnings call that Amazon’s North America segment, which includes e-commerce and advertising, grew its revenue by 11% year over year in Q2 2025. This segment primarily contributes to income from digital sales and third-party services.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company’s cloud computing unit, showcased even greater growth, reporting a 17.5% revenue increase year over year during the same period. AWS continues to dominate the global cloud market with a 32% share, providing a reliable stream of income for Amazon amidst current economic challenges.

A significant factor in Amazon’s growth strategy is the anticipated launch of its Project Kuiper satellite internet service. Jassy reported that numerous enterprise and government customers have signed on to use Kuiper, which is expected to compete strongly against existing services such as Elon Musk‘s Starlink.

Additionally, Amazon’s foray into autonomous vehicles through Zoox has garnered attention, with plans to expand its all-electric robotaxi service to major cities like San Francisco and Miami. The global market for robotaxis is projected to reach nearly $119 billion by 2031, presenting a significant revenue opportunity for Amazon.

Despite challenges such as potential recessions and heightened competition, many analysts believe Amazon has the tools necessary to navigate its growth trajectory. The company’s ongoing investments in AI, quantum computing, and new market initiatives signal a robust strategy for future expansion.

While the road to a $5 trillion valuation may include volatility, industry experts remain cautiously optimistic about Amazon’s potential to join the elite ranks of tech giants alongside Nvidia in the coming years.