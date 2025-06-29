Amazon Delivery Van Catches Fire in Arlington, No Injuries Reported

ARLINGTON, Va. — An Amazon delivery vehicle caught fire Sunday afternoon, June 29, 2025, in Arlington, Virginia. The fire broke out around 2:19 PM in the 2200 block of S Clark Street.

The Arlington Fire and EMS Department responded quickly to the scene and reported that the gas-powered delivery van was fully engulfed in flames. Fire officials indicated that the fire resulted from a malfunctioning engine.

Fortunately, the driver of the delivery van was unharmed, and no injuries were reported. The fire department confirmed that there was no explosion and no packages were involved in the incident.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire, aiming to determine the exact circumstances that led to the engine malfunction.