Amazon to End Prime Invitee Program, Changes Shipping Benefits

SEATTLE — Amazon announced this week that it will end its Prime Invitee program on October 1, 2025. This program allowed Prime members to share their free, fast shipping benefits with friends and family who lived at different addresses.

The Prime Invitee initiative began in 2009 and was designed to attract new customers by enabling existing Prime members to invite others to utilize free shipping. Although Amazon stopped accepting new participants in 2015, those who had joined continued to enjoy the benefits.

Amazon shared its decision via email notifications to users, stating, “The Invitee Program, which enabled sharing of the Prime shipping benefit only, is being phased out.” The company added that invited guests would be directly informed of the change by September 5, 2025.

Replacing the Invitee program is the new Amazon Family model. This program allows Prime members to share a wider range of benefits, including shipping perks, with one other adult and up to four children living at the same primary address. However, the ability to share with friends or relatives not living at the same address is no longer available.

According to Amazon, this new system improves security and serves today’s household needs better. However, the requirement that all members share the same payment method and live at the same address effectively limits the program’s reach.

For those affected by the discontinuation of the Prime Invitee program, Amazon is offering a discounted Prime membership of $14.99 for the first year, beginning September 5, 2025. After the introductory rate, regular prices will apply at $14.99 monthly or $139 annually.

This change comes during a time of slower growth in Prime signups. Amazon stated that it continues to see strong global adoption of Prime services, emphasizing enhancements in delivery speeds and entertainment offerings.

As the retail landscape changes, some consumers may find the alteration frustrating. However, Amazon’s investment in expanding its delivery network aims to enhance service in smaller towns and compete with other big-box retailers.

The end of the Prime Invitee program signals a shift in how Amazon structures its membership offerings, limiting benefits to immediate households while attempting to boost revenue by encouraging more customers to enroll individually.