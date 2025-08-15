Amazon Expands Same-Day Grocery Delivery to Over 1,000 Cities

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon is launching its grocery delivery service to over 1,000 cities across the U.S. The company plans to offer fresh groceries alongside its existing Same-Day Delivery options by the end of 2025.

Starting this week, Prime members in cities such as Raleigh, North Carolina; Tampa, Florida; and Milwaukee can add perishable items like fruits, vegetables, and meats to their orders. This service will soon reach over 2,300 locations, making Amazon a strong competitor in the grocery market.

In 2024, Amazon reported over $100 billion in gross sales of groceries and household essentials, emphasizing its role as a go-to shopping destination for over 150 million Americans. With this expansion, customers can now purchase a range of products, from fresh produce to electronics, all in one order.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, stated, “By introducing fresh groceries into our Same-Day Delivery service, we’re creating a quick-and-easy experience for customers.” He noted that shoppers can buy everything from milk to mystery novels in one transaction and receive their items within hours.

The service is available for free to Prime members with orders over $25, while non-Prime customers can utilize it for a $12.99 fee, irrespective of the order size. Customers who do not meet the minimum order amount can still have their groceries delivered for a $2.99 fee.

In testing the service in various cities, Amazon found that frequent additions of fruits and vegetables like strawberries and avocados led to increased customer engagement. This shift has made strawberries a best-seller in regions where Same-Day Delivery is available.

Additionally, the company has implemented a specialized temperature-controlled fulfillment network to ensure quality and freshness. All items undergo a quality check upon arriving for delivery, and temperature-sensitive products are packaged in recyclable insulated bags.

According to Telsey Advisory Group analysts, this expansion offers convenience and strengthens Amazon’s relationship with its Prime members while enhancing competition with rivals such as Instacart and Walmart.