Amazon Expands Same-Day Grocery Delivery in U.S. to 1,000 Cities

SEATTLE, Washington — Amazon has officially expanded its same-day grocery delivery service to over 1,000 cities and towns across the United States, with plans to reach 2,300 locations by the end of 2025. This major move aims to strengthen Amazon’s position in the competitive grocery market.

Customers can now order a range of fresh grocery items, including produce, dairy, meat, and baked goods, alongside their household essentials and electronics, all delivered to their doorsteps within hours. For Prime members, same-day delivery is free for orders over $25, while non-members can opt for a $12.99 fee regardless of order size.

In a recent statement, Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, emphasized the convenience of the service. “By introducing fresh groceries into our Same-Day Delivery service, we’re creating a quick-and-easy experience for customers,” he said. “They can shop for groceries alongside other items and have them delivered in one order.”

The expansion initially began in cities like Phoenix, Orlando, and Kansas City, which proved popular among customers. Strawberries and avocados quickly became top sellers in these regions. With more than 150 million Americans shopping on Amazon and over $100 billion in grocery sales in 2024, the company is positioning itself as a leading grocery destination.

To ensure freshness, Amazon utilizes a specialized temperature-controlled fulfillment network and conducts a six-point quality check on each item before delivery. Temperature-sensitive groceries are packaged in insulated bags that are recyclable in most curbside recycling programs.

Amazon’s grocery delivery initiative not only competes with services like Instacart and Walmart+ but also complements existing options like Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. As the company continues to grow its grocery offerings, customers can expect a smoother shopping experience across a broader range of products.

The company will keep rolling out new cities through 2026, further solidifying its grocery delivery service. To explore the new grocery options, customers can visit Amazon.com.