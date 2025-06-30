Amazon Joins Russell Top 200 Value Index Amid Market Gains

(New York, NY) — Amazon.com, Inc. has been added to the Russell Top 200 Value Index, a significant recognition for the tech giant. This news was announced on June 30, 2025, as part of a broader update on index fluctuations.

The addition to the Russell Top 200 Value Index marks a noteworthy milestone for Amazon, particularly as its stock prices have been on the rise. On the same day, Amazon closed at $223.30 per share, representing a gain of 2.85%, highlighting a growing investor confidence.

Amazon, one of the world’s leading online retail companies, engages in various marketplaces, allowing individuals and businesses to buy and sell products. The company covers a broad spectrum of products, including electronics, kitchen equipment, clothing, and books.

The tech giant reported that 52.7% of its net sales come from its services, while 47.3% comes from product sales. Geographically, 69.3% of its revenue is from the United States, followed by Germany at 6.5% and the United Kingdom at 5.9%.

As Amazon continues to strengthen its market position, analysts maintain a “buy” consensus rating, reflecting a positive outlook for the company’s future performance. The average target price for Amazon stock stands at $241.74, indicating a potential 8.26% upside from its last closing price.

This addition to the Russell Top 200 Value Index not only signals the company’s resilience but also highlights its continued influence in the e-commerce landscape.