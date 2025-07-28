Amazon Music to Livestream Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco

San Francisco, California – For the fourth consecutive year, Amazon Music will livestream the Outside Lands music festival, one of California’s largest music events, set to take place from August 8-10.

The livestream will be available on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, offering music fans who cannot attend in person a front-row experience. Festival organizers aim to enhance accessibility for fans by streaming major events.

A full lineup of artists will be revealed prior to the festival, including headliners Tyler, The Creator, Hozier, and Doja Cat. Other performers set to appear are John Summit, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Vampire Weekend, Glass Animals, Gracie Abrams, and Beck with Symphony.

The Casa Bacardí stage will feature acts such as Gasonlina Party, LOS MENR3S, and DJ Umami. Festival goers can look forward to a variety of performances that span multiple genres.

In addition to Outside Lands, Amazon Music is streaming other major events this year, including the Warped Tour, J. Cole Dreamville, Stagecoach, and KCON L.A., which celebrates K-pop and Korean culture.

Fans can watch the festival trailer on YouTube, which features an Amazon Music Original remix of Sammy Virji’s track “Cops & Robbers.” For more details on how to watch the livestream, updates will be provided closer to the event.