Business
Amazon Offers Gas Discounts for July 4th Travelers
WASHINGTON — Amazon is helping travelers save money on gas during the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. From Thursday, July 3, through Sunday, July 6, Amazon Prime members can receive $1 off per gallon of fuel at more than 7,500 Amoco, BP, and AM/PM locations across the country.
To take advantage of this offer, Prime members must link their Amazon accounts with Earnify, BP’s loyalty program. Once linked, they can redeem the discount by entering their phone number at the pump or using the Earnify app to select the gas station and pump. The discount applies to one fuel purchase of up to 35 gallons.
Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually and includes additional benefits like free deliveries and discounts at Whole Foods. According to Amazon, about 61.6 million travelers are expected to hit the road over the holiday weekend.
Mike Snider, a reporter for USA TODAY, noted that Amazon Prime vice president Jamil Ghani highlighted the importance of fuel savings for members. ‘We always look at where we can be of value to members and every time we ask … what would make Prime even more valuable for them, it’s fuel savings,’ he said.
In addition to the July 4th weekend offer, Prime members can continue to save with a 10-cent discount per gallon at participating stations by keeping their Earnify accounts linked. This ongoing discount does not have a limit.
Amazon’s main Prime Day event begins on July 8 and runs through July 11. Although the annual sale will showcase various discounts, the early gas savings offer aims to assist those traveling for the holiday.
