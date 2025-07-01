Business
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Announces Four-Day Event in July
SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon has confirmed that its annual Prime Day event will return from July 8 to July 11, 2025. This year’s event marks a significant extension, lasting four days instead of the traditional two, providing Prime members with more time to access exclusive deals.
Starting at 12:01 a.m. PDT on July 8, Prime members can take advantage of 96 hours of deals across various categories, including electronics, fashion, and beauty. Amazon has announced it will feature both returning favorites and new offerings, such as “Today’s Big Deals,” which will provide themed daily discounts on popular brands like Samsung and Levi’s, released at midnight PDT each day during the sale.
In addition to traditional Prime benefits, Amazon has launched a new membership tier for young adults called “Prime for Young Adults,” offering a 50% discount on fees and special cash-back incentives. This membership allows those aged 18-24 to earn 10% cash back on select categories throughout Prime Day.
Amazon’s Alexa+ will also play a role this year. The enhanced assistant will help Prime members find the best deals and notify them of discounts on desired items, ensuring no deals go unnoticed. Over 1 million customers in the U.S. currently use the Alexa+ service.
“We are excited to offer Prime members the biggest Prime Day yet,” said an Amazon spokesperson. “With four full days of exclusive access to deals and offers, we anticipate significant savings for customers across the globe.”
Since its inception in 2015, Prime Day has grown into one of Amazon’s largest sales events. This year’s event will be available in over 20 countries, expanding the global reach of this shopping extravaganza.
To participate in Prime Day, consumers must have an active Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. New members can sign up for a free 30-day trial to access the event without a commitment, as long as they cancel before the trial period ends.
