Business
Amazon Prime Day Deals: Four Days of Discounts Begin July 8
SEATTLE, Wash. — The wait is finally over as Amazon‘s annual Prime Day is officially here, running for a full four days this year from July 8 to July 11. This extended shopping event provides Prime members more time to take advantage of significant savings across a variety of categories, including technology, fashion, home essentials, and beauty products.
Shoppers can explore thousands of deals available in major categories. From best-selling electronics to camping gear, popular items are expected to sell quickly. “Don’t delay adding items to your shopping cart, as there’s no guarantee the bestsellers will still be available by the end of the week,” the announcement warned.
Among the highlighted deals are travel-friendly gear like Bagsmart’s hanging toiletry bag, which is designed to keep skincare items organized while traveling. In the electronics category, discounts are steep on popular items like Apple and Marshall headphones, making it a prime time to purchase gadgets ahead of vacation plans.
This year also introduces special deals on the sought-after Oura Ring, currently 15% off. The ring monitors sleep patterns, daily steps, and heart rate, appealing to those looking to maintain health while traveling. Smartwatches, including the Apple Watch Series 10, are also on sale, giving consumers increased options for wearable technology.
For travelers looking to upgrade their luggage collection, deals on brands like Samsonite and Travelpro offer options suitable for any type of trip. Shoppers can also find discounts on packable totes and weekender bags, suitable for both beach outings and city explorations.
In addition to travel essentials, clothing and shoe deals are notable this year, featuring activewear and everyday basics perfect for summer getaways. Outdoor gear, including sleeping bags and camping essentials, is also heavily discounted to meet the needs of adventurers.
Beauty enthusiasts will find irresistible discounts on top-rated beauty products. Among the popular items are Kirkland’s Whitening Strips and the viral Shark hair styling tools, noted for their efficacy and social media approval.
As Amazon Prime Day approaches, consumers are encouraged to take advantage of early deals available now before the main event begins.
