Amazon Prime Day 2025: Four Days of Discounts on Popular Items

New York, NY — Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2025 will span four days, from July 8 to July 11. This marks a significant change from the previous two-day event, expanding the shopping extravaganza to 96 hours filled with deals.

The early sales began before the official kick-off, with discounts available on a variety of products, including kitchen essentials, tech gadgets, and home goods. Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of these sales ahead of the main event.

Notably, kitchen brands like Crock-Pot and Rubbermaid are participating with enticing offers. Customers can find discounts as high as 51 percent on select items, including cooking tools and appliances.

One standout deal includes a Chefman air fryer, which has a 6-quart capacity and is now priced at $70, down from $120. Home cooks looking for versatile cookware can also snag a 5-quart enameled Dutch oven by Crock-Pot at just $44, a steep drop from its regular price of $450.

Additionally, early bird shoppers can expect discounts on popular appliances like espresso machines, slow cookers, and various kitchen tools. For instance, a well-rated 7-inch chef’s knife is now available at $20, representing a 71 percent reduction.

Amazon urges customers to sign up for an active Prime membership to access all deals during the shopping event and take advantage of exclusive offers on Amazon-owned brands.

“Prime Day is an opportunity for members to save on essentials and enjoy special discounts on a wide range of products,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

As shoppers prepare for the sales, they are reminded to stay updated with the latest deals and promotions to maximize their savings this Prime Day.