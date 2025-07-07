Business
Amazon Prime Day 2025: Four Days of Discounts on Popular Items
New York, NY — Amazon has officially announced that Prime Day 2025 will span four days, from July 8 to July 11. This marks a significant change from the previous two-day event, expanding the shopping extravaganza to 96 hours filled with deals.
The early sales began before the official kick-off, with discounts available on a variety of products, including kitchen essentials, tech gadgets, and home goods. Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of these sales ahead of the main event.
Notably, kitchen brands like Crock-Pot and Rubbermaid are participating with enticing offers. Customers can find discounts as high as 51 percent on select items, including cooking tools and appliances.
One standout deal includes a Chefman air fryer, which has a 6-quart capacity and is now priced at $70, down from $120. Home cooks looking for versatile cookware can also snag a 5-quart enameled Dutch oven by Crock-Pot at just $44, a steep drop from its regular price of $450.
Additionally, early bird shoppers can expect discounts on popular appliances like espresso machines, slow cookers, and various kitchen tools. For instance, a well-rated 7-inch chef’s knife is now available at $20, representing a 71 percent reduction.
Amazon urges customers to sign up for an active Prime membership to access all deals during the shopping event and take advantage of exclusive offers on Amazon-owned brands.
“Prime Day is an opportunity for members to save on essentials and enjoy special discounts on a wide range of products,” said an Amazon spokesperson.
As shoppers prepare for the sales, they are reminded to stay updated with the latest deals and promotions to maximize their savings this Prime Day.
Recent Posts
- Philipsen Wins First Stage of Tour de France in Lille
- Atlanta Hawks Make Big Moves in NBA Free Agency
- SoundHound AI Faces Market Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
- Russian Former Transport Minister Dies by Suicide Hours After Dismissal
- Daria Kasatkina’s Earring Mishap Costs Her Points at Wimbledon
- XRP Price Plummets Again Amid Overbought RSI Signals
- Dwyane Wade Returns as Co-Host on ‘Jenna & Friends’ Next Week
- Carnival Corporation Launches €1 Billion Unsecured Notes Offering
- Nvidia and Microsoft Race Toward $4 Trillion Market Cap
- Kelly Ripa Celebrates Father’s Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute on Social Media
- CoreWeave Sees Major Growth, First to Launch Nvidia’s New AI Chip
- Artelo Biosciences Reveals Promising ART12.11 Results Against Stress-Induced Depression
- Terry McLaurin’s Contract Holdout Looms Over Commanders
- Bitcoin Miners Shift Focus to AI Amid Market Volatility
- Tech Sector Rebounds With Standing Giants: Nvidia, TSMC, and Netflix
- Ivan Rakitić Announces Retirement from Football at Age 37
- Alexandrova and Bencic Set for Wimbledon Showdown
- US President to Notify Higher Tariff Rates by July 9
- Nicole Paggi Temporarily Replaces Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on GH
- Aimee Osbourne’s Net Worth Surges Amid Family Engagement News