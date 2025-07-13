Business
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Shatters Sales Records with Billions in Savings
SEATTLE, WA — Amazon announced on July 12 that its Prime Day 2025 event set records for both sales and savings during its expanded four-day shopping period from July 8-11.
This year’s event outperformed any prior four-day Prime Day durations, with billions saved by customers across more than 35 product categories.
Popular entries included electronics, such as millions of Alexa-enabled devices, highlighted by the Ring Battery Doorbell and Fire TV Stick HD. Major savings were also available on brands like Dyson, medicube, and Philips Sonicare.
According to the e-commerce giant, Prime members capitalized on significant discounts, with grocery deals pushing savings even further. This included 50% off all ice cream and frozen desserts at Whole Foods Market, along with $30 off purchases of $150 or more at Amazon Fresh.
Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores, expressed excitement over the event’s success, stating, “This year’s extended Prime Day event delivered incredible savings to our members across millions of deals.” He credited the company’s employees and partners for their tireless dedication.
Independent sellers, comprising mostly small and medium-sized businesses, reported strong performance as well. Anne Maza, co-owner of Olivia Garden, remarked, “Prime Day 2025 was our most successful Amazon shopping event since launching our store in 2019.” She noted notable increased brand awareness and customer acquisition during the event.
This year also saw technological innovations enhancing the shopping experience, such as Alexa+, which aided deal discovery. This was complemented by Amazon’s standard fast and free delivery services, benefiting members year-round.
The extended four-day format is a shift from the traditional 48-hour Prime Day, allowing for greater engagement and increased consumer spending.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender