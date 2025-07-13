Amazon Prime Day 2025 Shatters Sales Records with Billions in Savings

SEATTLE, WA — Amazon announced on July 12 that its Prime Day 2025 event set records for both sales and savings during its expanded four-day shopping period from July 8-11.

This year’s event outperformed any prior four-day Prime Day durations, with billions saved by customers across more than 35 product categories.

Popular entries included electronics, such as millions of Alexa-enabled devices, highlighted by the Ring Battery Doorbell and Fire TV Stick HD. Major savings were also available on brands like Dyson, medicube, and Philips Sonicare.

According to the e-commerce giant, Prime members capitalized on significant discounts, with grocery deals pushing savings even further. This included 50% off all ice cream and frozen desserts at Whole Foods Market, along with $30 off purchases of $150 or more at Amazon Fresh.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Stores, expressed excitement over the event’s success, stating, “This year’s extended Prime Day event delivered incredible savings to our members across millions of deals.” He credited the company’s employees and partners for their tireless dedication.

Independent sellers, comprising mostly small and medium-sized businesses, reported strong performance as well. Anne Maza, co-owner of Olivia Garden, remarked, “Prime Day 2025 was our most successful Amazon shopping event since launching our store in 2019.” She noted notable increased brand awareness and customer acquisition during the event.

This year also saw technological innovations enhancing the shopping experience, such as Alexa+, which aided deal discovery. This was complemented by Amazon’s standard fast and free delivery services, benefiting members year-round.

The extended four-day format is a shift from the traditional 48-hour Prime Day, allowing for greater engagement and increased consumer spending.