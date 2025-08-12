Amazon Prime Video Welcomes New Classics and Iconic Films in August

SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon Prime Video subscribers can look forward to an exciting lineup of films added this August, including contributions from celebrated directors like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Ryan Coogler, and Nancy Meyers.

Among the notable additions is “Blow Out,” a neo-noir film by Brian De Palma, featuring John Travolta as sound technician Jack Terry. In the movie, Jack inadvertently records evidence pointing to a political assassination while working on a low-budget horror film. Despite its initial low profile compared to De Palma’s hits like “Carrie,” the movie has earned a dedicated fan base over the years.

Ryan Coogler’s famed film “Creed,” which stars Michael B. Jordan, is also featured this month. This critically acclaimed continuation of the Rocky franchise charts the journey of Adonis Creed, Apollo Creed’s illegitimate son, as he makes his own mark in the boxing world, mentored by a now-aged Rocky Balboa, played by Sylvester Stallone.

Famed for his works, Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” is returning for viewers, showcasing an interconnected tale of hitmen, a boxer, and a mobster’s wife. This film is regarded as a defining piece of cinema from the 1990s, known for its distinct storytelling and iconic scenes.

Additionally, Nancy Meyers’ “The Intern” stars Robert De Niro alongside Anne Hathaway, telling a heartwarming story about an elderly intern trying to redefine his life at an online fashion company. The film captures the warmth of unexpected friendships and showcases strong performances that fans have come to love.

The “Planet of the Apes” franchise adds “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” a continuation of the series set generations after the rise of intelligent apes, that explores their intricate societies facing threats from remaining human factions.

Michael Mann’s stylized approach in “Miami Vice” brings the 80s crime drama to the big screen with his distinct flair, while “Raging Bull” showcases Robert De Niro’s powerful portrayal of boxer Jake LaMotta, a career-defining performance earning him an Academy Award.

For those in search of a classic thriller, “Cape Fear” will also be available, a film that highlights De Niro’s compelling performance as a psychopathic ex-convict seeking revenge.

Overall, August presents a diverse array of options for Prime Video subscribers, reflecting various genres and styles that have left a mark on cinematic history.