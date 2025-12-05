Amazon Removes Controversial AI Dub for Anime ‘Banana Fish’

SEATTLE, WA — Amazon Prime Video has removed an English dub featuring AI-generated voices for the anime series ‘Banana Fish‘ after fan backlash. The issue became apparent when viewers discovered an ‘AI beta’ option in the ‘Audio Languages’ setting.

A video showcasing the AI voices circulated on social media, drawing sharp criticism from subscribers, fans, and influencers alike. One user on Twitter noted, “Amazon has started using AI to add English Dubs to anime like BANANA FISH. It’s really quite terrible and shows how important real actors are.” Another fan added, “Amazon’s AI English Dub for Banana Fish is hilariously bad at times.”

The reaction prompted Amazon to eliminate the AI-generated English dub entirely, leaving ‘Banana Fish’ without any English language dub option. This incident is part of a broader conversation about the use of AI in anime. The upcoming series ‘Sekiro: No Defeat‘ faced scrutiny over its alleged use of AI art.

In contrast, Crunchyroll has committed to traditional animation and voice acting, emphasizing the importance of real human talent. CEO Shams Purini stated in an April interview, “We consider [voice actors] to be creators because they are contributing to the story and plot with their voice.”

As streaming platforms navigate the evolving landscape of content creation, many hope that others will follow Crunchyroll’s lead in valuing authentic artistic contributions.