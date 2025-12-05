Entertainment
Amazon Removes Controversial AI Dub for Anime ‘Banana Fish’
SEATTLE, WA — Amazon Prime Video has removed an English dub featuring AI-generated voices for the anime series ‘Banana Fish‘ after fan backlash. The issue became apparent when viewers discovered an ‘AI beta’ option in the ‘Audio Languages’ setting.
A video showcasing the AI voices circulated on social media, drawing sharp criticism from subscribers, fans, and influencers alike. One user on Twitter noted, “Amazon has started using AI to add English Dubs to anime like BANANA FISH. It’s really quite terrible and shows how important real actors are.” Another fan added, “Amazon’s AI English Dub for Banana Fish is hilariously bad at times.”
The reaction prompted Amazon to eliminate the AI-generated English dub entirely, leaving ‘Banana Fish’ without any English language dub option. This incident is part of a broader conversation about the use of AI in anime. The upcoming series ‘Sekiro: No Defeat‘ faced scrutiny over its alleged use of AI art.
In contrast, Crunchyroll has committed to traditional animation and voice acting, emphasizing the importance of real human talent. CEO Shams Purini stated in an April interview, “We consider [voice actors] to be creators because they are contributing to the story and plot with their voice.”
As streaming platforms navigate the evolving landscape of content creation, many hope that others will follow Crunchyroll’s lead in valuing authentic artistic contributions.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown