Amazon Reveals H-1B Salaries for Foreign Engineers and Data Scientists

SEATTLE, Washington — Amazon has approximately 11,300 foreign workers on H-1B visas in the first quarter of 2025, according to new filings. The reports shed light on the salary ranges for various roles like software engineers, data scientists, and product managers within the company.

Amazon, which employs a total of about 1.5 million people worldwide, has seen various fluctuations in its workforce due to recent systematic layoffs across its global teams. Among the highest salaries reported, software development engineers can earn up to $263,700, while data scientists can make as much as $230,900.

A Software Engineer at Amazon Web Services sees a potential salary of $185,000. Technical product managers’ earnings can reach up to $235,200, as per a report by Business Insider, which highlights these figures based on the publicly accessible H-1B visa data.

“Our compensation is structured to reflect the specific role, level, location, and performance,” said an Amazon spokesperson. The spokesperson also mentioned that the company routinely reviews its salary packages to ensure they remain competitive in attracting and retaining top talent.

The H-1B visa allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations, often highly educated professionals from countries like India. This latest data offers valuable insights into how foreign workers are compensated in the United States, reflecting the competitive job market.

Amid these salary revelations, Amazon’s workforce is currently undergoing significant restructuring amid a broader effort to optimize resources. CEO Andy Jassy has indicated that advancements in generative AI tools may reduce the need for certain roles.

Layoffs have affected various divisions, including Amazon Web Services, where reports suggest that hundreds of jobs have been impacted.