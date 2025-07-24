Business
Amazon Reveals H-1B Salaries for Foreign Engineers and Data Scientists
SEATTLE, Washington — Amazon has approximately 11,300 foreign workers on H-1B visas in the first quarter of 2025, according to new filings. The reports shed light on the salary ranges for various roles like software engineers, data scientists, and product managers within the company.
Amazon, which employs a total of about 1.5 million people worldwide, has seen various fluctuations in its workforce due to recent systematic layoffs across its global teams. Among the highest salaries reported, software development engineers can earn up to $263,700, while data scientists can make as much as $230,900.
A Software Engineer at Amazon Web Services sees a potential salary of $185,000. Technical product managers’ earnings can reach up to $235,200, as per a report by Business Insider, which highlights these figures based on the publicly accessible H-1B visa data.
“Our compensation is structured to reflect the specific role, level, location, and performance,” said an Amazon spokesperson. The spokesperson also mentioned that the company routinely reviews its salary packages to ensure they remain competitive in attracting and retaining top talent.
The H-1B visa allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations, often highly educated professionals from countries like India. This latest data offers valuable insights into how foreign workers are compensated in the United States, reflecting the competitive job market.
Amid these salary revelations, Amazon’s workforce is currently undergoing significant restructuring amid a broader effort to optimize resources. CEO Andy Jassy has indicated that advancements in generative AI tools may reduce the need for certain roles.
Layoffs have affected various divisions, including Amazon Web Services, where reports suggest that hundreds of jobs have been impacted.
Recent Posts
- Astros Host Athletics as MLB Series Begins in Houston
- Christian Wilkins on Injured List as Raiders Begin Training Camp
- Sea Hear Now Festival Set for September with Major Headliners
- Ken Jennings Shines in Season 4 Premiere of Millionaire
- NFL Preseason Kicks Off with 2025 Hall of Fame Game
- Can Olson Overcome Injury to Achieve Career Year in 2025?
- Liga de Quito Aims for Victory Against Barcelona SC on July 24
- Frances Tiafoe Faces Flavio Cobolli in Round of 16
- DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions
- IonQ Stock Rallies Amid Quantum Computing Buzz
- Caitlin Clark Still Out with Groin Injury, No Timetable for Return
- Cardinals Face Padres in Crucial Series Amid Postseason Push
- Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
- Perfume Genius Teases Glory Tour with Unexpected Moments and New Album Insights
- Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup
- Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Cautiously Sits Out Drills Due to Tightness
- Poppi Beverage Settlement to Pay Nearly $9 Million to Consumers
- How to Watch MLB Games in the USA
- Media Division Grows Over Epstein Case Coverage Amid Political Tensions
- Celtics Waive Guard JD Davison After Three Seasons