Business
Amazon Shares Dive 8% After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report
SEATTLE, Washington – Amazon shares plummeted by 8% on Friday after the company released its second-quarter earnings report that left investors underwhelmed.
The report, published on July 31, 2025, revealed that Amazon Web Services (AWS) revenue grew 18% year over year, reaching $30.87 billion. While this increase matched analyst expectations, it did not accelerate compared to previous quarters. This cooling growth contrasted sharply with strong performances reported by rivals Microsoft and Alphabet earlier in the week.
“While AWS met expectations, it seems investors were hoping for more growth following strong results from competitors,” noted analysts at Jefferies, who described AWS’s performance as “disappointing.”
As a result of the report, Amazon’s stock closed at just below $215, marking a decline that has pushed it into negative territory for the year. Following the earnings report, some analysts, including those at JPMorgan, recommended buying the dip, raising their price targets significantly.
Amazon’s Chief Financial Officer, Brian Olsavsky, stated that the company will continue investing heavily in capital expenditures. He mentioned that capital expenses reached $31.4 billion in the second quarter, largely directed toward expanding AWS to meet rising demand for AI services.
Despite the disappointing earnings report, optimism for Amazon’s long-term prospects remains. Wall Street analysts have set an average price target of $258.03, indicating a potential upside of approximately 20.15% from the current stock price, as they maintain upbeat views on the company’s market position.
The key support levels that investors are watching closely include $199, $190, and $175, while the overhead area at $233 remains a significant point of interest during any potential recovery efforts. Investors are advised to monitor future earnings and guidance closely for indications of ongoing trends and investment strategies in Amazon’s stock.
Recent Posts
- YouTuber Chris Stuckmann’s ‘Shelby Oaks’ Gets Boost Before Release
- New York Post to Launch California Sister Publication in 2026
- Gifford Fire in California Grows to Over 65,000 Acres
- Las Vegas Residents Report Poor Air Quality Due to Nearby Wildfires
- Niger and Guinea Clash in Historic CHAN Opener
- Wildfire Smoke Returns to Las Vegas Valley from California Fire
- Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha Shines Amidst Pre-Season Scrutiny
- Evansville Residents Protest Soaring Energy Bills Amid Summer Heat
- Tahiti Pro Surf Competition Returns to Teahupo’o This August
- Liverpool Faces Athletic Club in Preseason Doubleheader at Anfield
- Wondery CEO Jen Sargent Departs Amid Amazon Restructuring Plans
- Corruption Scandal Rocks Croatia’s Healthcare System
- Astrological Insights for August 4, 2025: Daily Horoscope Reading
- Goldman Sachs ETFs Surge Amid Demand for Income Investments
- South Korean Student Detained After Immigration Hearing in NYC
- Amazon Shares Dive 8% After Mixed Q2 Earnings Report
- Ford Faces $2B Tariff Hit, Revises Earnings Forecast Amidst EV Push
- Top S&P 500 ETFs for 2025: Key Funds to Consider
- UnitedHealth Faces Major Stock Decline Amid Escalating Costs
- Berkshire Hathaway Reports Earnings Decline Amid Stock Sell-Off