Business
Amazon Stock Drops 6.6% Despite Strong Earnings Report
SEATTLE, Wash. — Amazon (AMZN) reported its second quarter earnings on Thursday, July 31, 2025, revealing that shares fell more than 6.6% after the announcement. Despite beating expectations on both earnings and revenue, the decline was surprising to many investors.
The e-commerce giant reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 and revenue of $167.7 billion. Analysts had predicted an EPS of $1.33 and revenue of $162.1 billion. However, the drop in stock price was largely attributed to underperformance in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment.
Amazon’s AWS revenue reached $30.8 billion, slightly above expectations of $30.7 billion. Nevertheless, this figure disappointed investors when compared to Microsoft‘s Azure, which reported $34.2 billion in revenue. The disparity raised concerns over AWS’s growth potential.
Furthermore, Amazon provided a conservative guidance for its third quarter, predicting operating income between $15.5 billion and $20.5 billion, notably lower than Wall Street’s anticipated $19.5 billion. These factors have led to increased scrutiny from investors.
On a brighter note, the consumer segment of Amazon performed better than expected, with online store sales climbing to $61.4 billion. CEO Andy Jassy stated that the company has not noticed any decline in consumer demand thus far.
Analysts believe the significant drop in Amazon’s stock can be linked to the lackluster performance of AWS and the cautious guidance provided. Additionally, the broader market conditions, including recent earnings results from tech giants like Microsoft, may have influenced investor sentiment and contributed to the sell-off.
In conclusion, while Amazon’s earnings report presented positive numbers overall, the stock market’s reaction reflects ongoing concerns over AWS performance and future guidance.
Recent Posts
- Potential Sequel to ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ Sparks Excitement
- Uruguay Faces Brazil in Copa America Femenina Semifinal Showdown
- Pirates Beat Giants, Face Rockies Amid Trade Controversies
- Jason Momoa’s Chief of War Blends History and Action with Cultural Significance
- Lyles Faces Tough Competition at US Track and Field Championships
- White Sox Scratch Starter Before Trade Deadline, Weather Complicates Game
- Matt Rife and Elton Castee Buy Haunted Warren Home in Connecticut
- Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby for Remainder of Season
- MLB Trade Deadline 2025: Major Trades Reshape Playoff Landscape
- New York City FC Beats León 2-0 in Leagues Cup Clash
- Paige Bueckers Prepares for Game Against Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark
- New Action Comedy ‘Heads of State’ Starring Cena and Elba Receives Mixed Reviews
- Dodgers Face Rays Amid Controversial Trade Deadline Decisions
- Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Final Match at National Bank Open
- Twins Trade Roster Before Series Against Guardians
- Mets bolster roster with key trades before trade deadline
- Columbus Crew Faces Club Puebla in Leagues Cup Matchup
- Yankees Face Marlins in Key Matchup at LoanDepot Park
- Southeast Region Games Kick Off Little League World Series on July 31
- Royals Make Moves at Trade Deadline Ahead of Series Against Blue Jays