UK Ambassador Peter Mandelson Dismissed Over Epstein Links

London, England – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed Peter Mandelson, the UK ambassador to the United States, following revelations about Mandelson’s connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This decision was made on September 11, 2025, just a day after Starmer publicly expressed confidence in Mandelson.

Foreign Secretary Stephen Doughty announced the decision in the House of Commons, stating that it followed the release of emails showing Mandelson’s correspondence with Epstein. Doughty said, “In light of the additional information in the emails written by Peter Mandelson, the Prime Minister has requested his removal as ambassador.”

The emails revealed significant details about the nature of Mandelson’s relationship with Epstein, which was not known at the time of Mandelson’s appointment. Specifically, the emails included correspondence where Mandelson encouraged Epstein to fight for an early release from a prison sentence he was serving.

On Wednesday, the newspaper The Sun published emails indicating that Mandelson praised Epstein shortly before he began serving his 18-month sentence for procuring minors for prostitution in 2008. Mandelson referred to Epstein as “my best friend” in a handwritten note included in a birthday album Epstein had compiled in 2003.

There are uncertainties about whether Mandelson’s removal will impact the upcoming state visit by former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, to the United Kingdom next week. The couple is expected to be received by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Mandelson, who has been the UK ambassador in the U.S. since December 2024, has previously expressed regret about his relationship with Epstein. A spokesperson for Mandelson stated, “Lord Mandelson has long made it clear that he deeply regrets ever meeting Epstein.”

This situation underscores the scrutiny surrounding Mandelson’s connections to Epstein, who was a significant figure in influential circles and was found dead in his prison cell in 2019, with suicide listed as the cause of death.