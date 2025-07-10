News
Amber Alert Issued for Missing Child Amid Double Homicide Investigation
AUBURN, Ala. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing child as authorities investigate a double homicide in east Alabama. Officers with the Auburn Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Samantha Court for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, where they discovered the bodies of a woman and her juvenile daughter inside the home.
The victims have not been publicly identified as of now. In addition to the two deceased, a 3-year-old boy named Jibreel Harun is missing from the residence. Investigators have determined that Aaron Dontay Williams, the woman’s husband and the boy’s father, was not present when police arrived.
Authorities believe Williams may have taken Jibreel with him. The Amber Alert indicates that the child is in imminent danger and has not been seen since Monday. Williams is described as 41 years old, with a medium skin complexion, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing about 240 pounds.
Williams and his son are believed to be traveling in a gray 2010 Honda Accord with Alabama license plate 43A224A. Police are urging anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-7313 immediately.
The public is advised not to approach Williams if spotted, as he is considered armed and dangerous. Those with sightings or information are encouraged to call 911.
