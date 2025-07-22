Amber Alert Issued for Missing 2-Year-Old in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) – An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who was forcibly taken from his mother on Friday, July 18. Authorities from the Topeka Police Department are actively searching for Zabe Mendez, who is considered to be in imminent danger.

Zabe was taken by an unknown suspect around 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of NE Wabash Street in Topeka. His mother reported the incident, prompting the immediate issuance of the Amber Alert on July 22, 2025. According to police, the suspect’s identity is believed to be Christopher Barnshaw.

The missing child is described as 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities have not confirmed what clothing he was wearing at the time of the abduction.

Alongside Zabe, his mother’s vehicle, a 2008 white Lexus IS 250 with Kansas tag number 4003AHF, is also reported missing. Officials state this vehicle could be connected to the abduction.

Law enforcement urges anyone with information regarding Zabe’s whereabouts, the suspect, or the missing vehicle to immediately contact 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME. The safety of Zabe is a top priority, and any assistance from the public could be crucial to his swift recovery.