Amber Alert Issued for Missing Riviera Beach Children

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children reported missing from Palm Beach County. Aizon Turner, age 3, and Akachi Turner, age 11, were last seen late Monday night in the area of the 1200 block of West Sixth Street in Riviera Beach, according to authorities.

The children are believed to be with their 43-year-old mother, Audrey Turner, who does not have custody of them. Aizon is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 32 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and black light-up shoes with red trim. Akachi is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 72 pounds, also with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and high-top FILA sneakers.

Authorities report that the children were staying at a foster home when they went missing. It is believed they may be traveling toward the Atlanta area in a black Toyota sedan that has front-end damage. Police mentioned there could be another woman traveling with them.

Audrey Turner, who is known to reside in Miami-Dade County, has an active warrant for child neglect from Miami, which raises concerns about the children’s safety. While the exact motive for their disappearance is unclear, authorities are treating this matter with urgency due to the probable danger the children may face.

Anyone with information regarding the missing children or their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING or call 911.