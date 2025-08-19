News
Amber Alert Issued for Missing Riviera Beach Children
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two children reported missing from Palm Beach County. Aizon Turner, age 3, and Akachi Turner, age 11, were last seen late Monday night in the area of the 1200 block of West Sixth Street in Riviera Beach, according to authorities.
The children are believed to be with their 43-year-old mother, Audrey Turner, who does not have custody of them. Aizon is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 32 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt, khaki shorts, and black light-up shoes with red trim. Akachi is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 72 pounds, also with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and high-top FILA sneakers.
Authorities report that the children were staying at a foster home when they went missing. It is believed they may be traveling toward the Atlanta area in a black Toyota sedan that has front-end damage. Police mentioned there could be another woman traveling with them.
Audrey Turner, who is known to reside in Miami-Dade County, has an active warrant for child neglect from Miami, which raises concerns about the children’s safety. While the exact motive for their disappearance is unclear, authorities are treating this matter with urgency due to the probable danger the children may face.
Anyone with information regarding the missing children or their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 1-888-FL-MISSING or call 911.
Recent Posts
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features
- One question saved a professor from a deadly submersible dive
- Ainsley Earhardt’s Fashion Choices Critiqued by Fans and Experts