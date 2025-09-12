Amber Alert Issued for Missing 6-Year-Old in Wisconsin

ALMOND, Wis. — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night for a 6-year-old girl named Ruby Lehman, who is missing from Almond in Portage County, Wisconsin. Authorities believe she may be with her uncle, Jordan Coyle.

Ruby was last seen at her grandmother’s house shortly after returning from school. A vehicle, thought to be driven by Coyle, briefly stopped at the residence before leaving. Ruby has not been seen since.

Described as a white girl with brown hair and green eyes, Ruby is approximately 4 feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a lavender dress decorated with smiley faces and white shoes featuring characters from Lilo and Stitch.

The suspect, Jordan Coyle, is a 34-year-old man with red hair, blue eyes, and a beard. He stands about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 246 pounds. He has several tattoos, including a peace symbol on his left breast, and various designs on his arm.

The duo may be traveling in a white 2001 Ford F-250 truck, which bears Wisconsin license plate WC2249. Authorities note that the truck has a toolbox in the bed and the tailgate shows signs of peeling paint.

Anyone with information regarding Ruby or Jordan’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Portage County Sheriff's Office at 715-346-1400 or to call 911 immediately.