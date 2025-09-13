Amber Alert Issued for Missing 6-Year-Old Girl in Portage County

ALMOND, Wis. (WSAW) – An Amber Alert is active for a 6-year-old girl named Ruby Lehmann, who is believed to be with her uncle. Ruby went missing from her grandmother’s home in Almond on Thursday afternoon.

The search for Ruby began after she was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at her grandmother’s residence on Hwy D. She was reported missing approximately an hour later. Local law enforcement, fire departments, and private citizens conducted a thorough search, but when family members informed investigators that her uncle, Jordan Coyle, had picked her up, the search evolved to include federal agencies.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office, along with the FBI and the Wisconsin Department of Justice, have been following leads from the Amber Alert tip line. They emphasize the importance of public vigilance, urging residents to examine their properties for any suspicious vehicles.

With bow hunting season starting this weekend, the authorities particularly ask hunters to review their trail camera footage for a 2001 white Ford F250, believed to be driven by Coyle.

Jordan Coyle, 34, is described as a white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds. He has red hair, a beard, a mustache, and blue eyes. Coyle is also a registered sex offender, and his primary address is listed as the same as Ruby’s grandmother’s, where she was last seen.

Ruby is 4 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a purple dress and Lilo and Stitch shoes. Coyle’s vehicle is a 2001 white Ford 250 pickup with Wisconsin plates, WC2249.

If anyone has information on Ruby’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 715-346-1400, the Amber Alert tip line at 888-304-3936, or call 911 and reference the Amber Alert.