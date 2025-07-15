Entertainment
AMC Announces Production of New Shudder Original Film
NEW YORK, N.Y. — AMC Networks has announced the start of production for its latest Shudder original film. This new feature is the first from writer-director Laura Moss and features actors Christian Bale and Maggie Gyllenhaal.
The film is described as a unique and wrenching take on a classic tale. It promises a thrilling blend of psychological and body horror. Moss’s original script will receive a North American, UK, and Australia release in 2023.
Shudder General Manager Craig Engler expressed excitement about the project, stating, “We’re thrilled to be working with Laura and their amazing cast on this unique, wrenching take on a classic tale.”
In addition to the film, AMC is gearing up for numerous events at Comic-Con, including multiple panels and a Clown in a Cornfield immersive experience. This exciting lineup is designed to appeal to horror and thriller aficionados.
With a rich history of horror projects, AMC is adding to the growing trend of Frankenstein adaptations, promising audiences more thrilling and innovative storytelling in the genre.
