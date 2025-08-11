AMC Networks Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results with Streaming Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2025 — AMC Networks Inc. reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, demonstrating a strategic focus on programming and profitability. CEO Kristin Dolan noted significant growth in streaming revenues, with a year-over-year increase of 12% to $169 million.

Despite a decline in net revenues, which fell 4% to $600 million, the company saw a robust performance in content licensing and healthy free cash flow generation. Free cash flow reached approximately $96 million for the quarter, leading AMC to revise its annual forecast to around $250 million for 2025.

“We are executing our clear strategic plan focused on high-quality content, partnerships, and profitability,” Dolan said. “We remain committed to delivering unique series and films across platforms, including targeted streaming services.”

Total operating income surged to $64 million, significantly recovering from a loss of $10.7 million in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share for Q2 stood at $0.91, a noteworthy improvement from a loss of $0.66 reported in Q2 2024.

Operational highlights include the successful launch of 11 FAST channels and an increase in digital advertising commitments during the Upfront negotiations. Despite challenges in linear subscriber numbers, AMC Networks’ strong performance during events like “Murder Mystery May” contributed positively to overall engagement.

The company actively continued its stock repurchase program, acquiring 1.6 million shares at an average price of $6.48 per share. As of June 30, 2025, AMC had around $125 million of authorization remaining for repurchases.

AMC Networks will hold a conference call on Aug. 9, 2025, to discuss its second-quarter results in detail.