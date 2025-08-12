AMC Theatres Reports Strong Q2 Earnings Amid Box Office Recovery

NEW YORK CITY, New York – AMC Theatres saw its shares rise by 3% on Monday following the release of better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. The stock peaked at an 11% gain during intraday trading after the company announced its financial results.

AMC posted nearly $1.4 billion in revenue, a significant 35% increase from the same period last year. This figure exceeded Wall Street’s forecast of $1.35 billion, according to LSEG. The theater chain also reported a net loss of $4.7 million, or 1 cent per share, a drastic improvement from the $32.8 million loss, or 10 cents per share, recorded in the second quarter of 2024.

On an adjusted basis, AMC reported breaking even per share, contrary to analysts’ expectations of an adjusted loss of 8 cents per share. The company attributed its success to a 26% increase in moviegoer attendance compared to last year.

CEO Adam Aron remarked that the results demonstrate a “recovering industry-wide box office” after challenges stemming from dual strikes by writers and actors and a general decline in movie attendance post-pandemic. He added that AMC has postponed all its 2026 debt maturities to 2029, laying a solid foundation for future growth.

“We’ve put in place a solid foundation to capitalize on what we believe will be our industry’s continued growth momentum, especially evident in the fourth quarter of 2025 and carrying on into 2026,” Aron said.

The company also highlighted record revenue per patron, with admissions revenue surpassing $12 for the first time ever, leading to a total revenue of $22.26 per patron.

AMC reported that its innovative AMC Go Plan has contributed significantly to its success, with premium auditoriums operating at nearly three times the rate of regular auditoriums. Aron noted, “The combination of a resurgent box office, our unparalleled theatre footprint with premium experiences, compelling marketing programs, and our increasing financial strength have a flywheel impact.”

As a correction to an earlier version, it was confirmed that AMC’s second-quarter revenue was indeed nearly $1.4 billion.