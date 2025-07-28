AMD Eyes Q2 Revenue Growth Amid Tech Rivalry with Nvidia

Sunnyvale, California—Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is scheduled to release its earnings report for the second quarter of 2025 on August 5, 2025. The semiconductor giant projects approximately $7.4 billion in revenue, marking a 35% increase compared to the same period last year. This growth comes amid fierce competition with Nvidia, which is leading the data center market with an expected 50% revenue growth this quarter.

CEO Lisa Su is expected to provide updates on AMD’s latest advancements, including its MI355X GPU, which has started shipping to significant clients like Oracle. These developments place AMD at the forefront of the evolving AI market, which is rapidly expanding due to increased demand for powerful computing solutions.

Despite AMD’s strong performance forecast, the company still faces challenges, particularly in its gaming sector, where console sales are dwindling. However, analysts suggest that the success of AMD’s data center products, which account for a considerable portion of the company’s revenue, may offset these declines.

Market observers note that AMD’s diverse product line—encompassing CPUs and GPUs—could mitigate losses in specific segments during economic downturns. Yet, the valuation of AMD stock, currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio similar to Nvidia’s, raises questions among investors as to why they would choose AMD over the faster-growing competitor.

Analysts emphasize the importance of AMD’s performance on the day of the report, particularly in light of historical volatility in the company’s stock prices following earnings announcements. Should AMD deliver strong growth and positive updates regarding its MI400 series chips, the stock could potentially see significant gains.

As the September 2025 reporting deadline approaches, AMD’s future in the AI chip market is increasingly pivotal. If the company can effectively leverage its advancements against rivals, it may well secure a substantial share of this lucrative market, expected to reach $500 billion by 2028.