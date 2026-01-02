AMD Stock Decline May Signal Buying Opportunity for Investors

NEW YORK, USA — Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock, which skyrocketed by 78% in 2025, has recently seen a decline. As of December 27, the stock was down 19% since reaching a 52-week high on October 29. This pullback may present a buying opportunity for those interested in the fast-growing semiconductor sector.

The decline follows the announcement from President Donald Trump that allows companies like AMD, Intel, and Nvidia to sell advanced AI chips to Chinese customers. This decision is expected to bolster AMD’s performance in 2026 by reopening a vital revenue stream that has been restricted since April due to export controls.

Despite these challenges, AMD is projected to achieve $34 billion in revenue for 2025, marking a 31% increase from the previous year. However, the company incurred an $800 million inventory charge in the second quarter due to the inability to access the Chinese market, which previously accounted for nearly a quarter of its revenue in 2024.

Analysts are cautiously optimistic about AMD’s future. They predict a 20% increase in earnings for 2025 to $3.97 per share, with estimates suggesting a spectacular 62% jump to $6.46 per share in 2026. The uncertainty surrounding AMD’s ability to regain its lost revenue from China adds complexity to these forecasts.

As of now, analysts have yet to adjust their revenue expectations for AMD in light of the new trade rules, potentially indicating that the company’s future gains are not fully factored into current market valuations. If AMD successfully navigates these changes and recovers its sales in China, its revenue could soar to $51 billion in 2026.

In light of these developments, investors are advised to keep a close watch on upcoming earnings reports and strategic announcements to gauge AMD’s ability to sustain its growth trajectory amid evolving market conditions.