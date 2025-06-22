Sports
Amen Thompson: A Game-Changing Defender for the Houston Rockets
Houston, TX – Amen Thompson is quickly establishing himself as a key player for the Houston Rockets. In his sophomore season, Thompson averaged 14.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. His stellar performance earned him a place on the All-NBA Defensive First Team and sparked conversations about his candidacy for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award.
At 6-foot-7, Thompson possesses a unique blend of agility and athleticism, allowing him to guard any position effectively. He held opponents to a league-best 40.5% shooting from the field, showcasing his ability to disrupt offensive plays.
Offensively, Thompson has shown significant growth. Initially drafted as a point guard, he also excelled in the power forward position, contributing to the Rockets’ offensive strategies. His collaboration in pick-and-roll situations with teammate Alperen Sengun has become a vital component of the Rockets’ game plan.
Thompson’s shooting has improved from just 13.8% from three-point range in his rookie season to 27.5% in his second year. With a focus on refining his shooting mechanics and ball-handling skills during the offseason, he aims to elevate his three-point shooting to between 31% and 33% next season.
As he embarks on his training in preparation for the upcoming season, Thompson is determined to build on his success and emerge as a key offensive and defensive asset for the Rockets. His growth makes him one of the most promising talents in the NBA and a cornerstone for Houston’s future.
