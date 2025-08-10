Sports
América Aims to Bounce Back Against Struggling Querétaro
Mexico City, Mexico — Club América will return to local action on Saturday, August 9, as they face Querétaro, who currently sit at the bottom of the standings. The match comes after América’s disappointing performance in the Leagues Cup, where they failed to secure a win in regular time and only managed to gain five points through penalties.
América has not lost to Querétaro in their last nine meetings, winning six of those matches and drawing three. Querétaro, on the other hand, is struggling, entering the match with six consecutive losses in all competitions, including three in the Leagues Cup.
In their last encounter, América defeated Querétaro 1-0 with a goal from Antonio Álvarez, making his Primera División debut. This match will be particularly significant for América as they seek to regain confidence and momentum on the field.
Head coach André Jardine is closely monitoring the team’s performance while rumors swirl around the potential sale of Brian Rodríguez and the anticipated arrival of French reinforcement Allan Saint-Maximin. Despite being unbeaten in the domestic league, Jardine is under pressure to optimize the squad’s performance.
América currently occupies sixth place in the league with five points, and Querétaro remains without a point and a -5 goal differential. This weekend’s match presents an opportunity for both teams to shift the trajectory of their seasons.
