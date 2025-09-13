América de Cali Appoints David González as New Coach

Bogotá, Colombia – América de Cali will face Fortaleza on September 13, 2025, in the Liga BetPlay, the first match for new head coach David González, who was appointed after the departure of Raimondi. The team currently sits at the bottom of the table and desperately needs points to improve their standing.

González, formerly the coach of Millonarios, has already begun overseeing training sessions after taking the helm. However, he will not be on the sidelines for this match due to regulations preventing him from coaching in the same season with another team. Instead, Alex Escobar will lead the team from the bench.

González has revealed his first 20-player call-up, which includes veteran forward Adrián Ramos, who made his return to the pitch last week. The list shows no unexpected selections, highlighting the importance of stability as the team seeks to turn its poor form around.

The player selection includes goalkeepers Soto and Graterol; defenders Mina, Pestaña, Bertel, Tovar, Castillo, and Mosquera; midfielders Escobar, Carrascal, Roa, and Paz; along with forwards Ramos, Borrero, Barrios, Murillo, Angulo, Holgado, and Palacios.

Currently, América de Cali has only six points from eight matches, with a goal difference of -3. A win could renew hope for making it to the cuadrangulares finals, while a loss would complicate their chances even further.

In González’s words, “We want to reassure our fans that the main work is being done here, in training, understanding player conditions, and analyzing our rivals. It’s crucial that the team knows exactly what to do on the field.”

González also expressed the challenge ahead, stating, “It’s a challenge I enjoy, given what this institution represents, and it’s our obligation to rise up from this position.” Meanwhile, Fortaleza aims to secure a win to move closer to league leaders Junior de Barranquilla and Independiente Medellín, who currently have 20 points.