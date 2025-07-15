América de Cali Faces Bahia in Sudamericana Playoffs Tonight

Salvador, Brazil — América de Cali will play against Bahia tonight at 7:30 p.m. local time in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana playoffs. The match will take place at the Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova.

This is a significant moment for the Colombian team as it marks the first time they have made it to the playoff stage in the tournament. América de Cali enters this match following a strong performance in the group stage, finishing without a loss and accumulating five points on the road.

The team’s journey to this point included a solid start with a 3-1 victory over Racing Montevideo, followed by a crucial 0-0 draw against Huracán. They also faced Corinthians in Brazil, managing to draw after initially trailing. Despite their success on the road, the team struggled at home, particularly at Estadio Olímpico Pascual Guerrero, where they were unable to secure any victories, drawing all their home matches.

América’s head coach, Diego Gabriel Raimondi, will be making his international debut with this match. The team’s history against Brazilian clubs includes facing various opponents, with a total of 12 wins, 10 draws, and 16 losses across official competitions.

As they prepare for tonight’s match, the players are focused and optimistic. Captain Adrian Ramos stated, “We are ready for this challenge and aim to make history by advancing in this tournament.” The team hopes to change their fortunes in the Copa Sudamericana, where they have never progressed past the round of 16 in previous attempts.

América de Cali will rely on its key players, including goalkeeper Jorge Soto and forward Sebastián Navarro, to perform under pressure tonight. They need to capitalize on their opportunities if they wish to advance to the next stage of the competition.